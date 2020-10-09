UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indians Are Involved In Terrorism In Syria, Afghanistan And Other States, Reveals US Magazine

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 35 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 12:35 PM

Indians are involved in terrorism in Syria, Afghanistan and other states, reveals US magazine

Foreign Policy, an American Magazine, has revealed that Indian government under Prime Modi is sponsoring extremist Hindus ideology and is backing terrorism in neighboring countries besides its involvement in Sri Lankan Easter attack of 2019.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 9th, 2020) Foreign Policy, a US based magazine, uncovered India and her links with terrorist before the world, especially for its close connections with Islamic State.

The Magazine published an Article titled: “ Indians and Central Asians are the new face of the Islamic State,”.

The article said that it was highly dangerous for peace as India was sponsoring terrorism in neighboring countries.

The US magazine exposed that Indians were involved in terrorism in Afghanistan as well as in Syria and had close ties with Islamic State.

On other hand, it revealed that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sponsored and backed extremist Hindus and their narrative to openly oppose and damage Muslims in India and in the neighboring states.

It stated that the threat emerged most recently when Islamic State carried out attack in Khorasan Province (ISKP) on Jalalabad prison in early August. It said that ISKP also decided to use an Indian fighter to attack a Sikh gurdwara—a place of worship—in Kabul.

The magazine also unearthed that the Islamic State also announced creation of its affiliate in India last year.

“There are Indian links to 2019 Sri Lanka Easter attacks, attack on a Turkish nightclub on New Year’s eve 2017 or the 2017 truck attacks in New York City and Stockholm,” Foreign Policy claimed.

Related Topics

India Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Prime Minister World Syria Sri Lanka Narendra Modi Jalalabad Stockholm New York August 2017 2019 Muslim

Recent Stories

Jannat Mirza becomes first TikToker to have over 1 ..

52 minutes ago

Realme’s Trendsetting Design is on the Internati ..

58 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat honored to be part of Oscar Selectio ..

1 hour ago

PM welcomes Facebook’s investment, programs in P ..

2 hours ago

PIA’s Roosevelt Hotel to permanently shut its do ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 9, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.