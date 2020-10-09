Indians are involved in terrorism in Syria, Afghanistan and other states, reveals US magazine

(@fidahassanain)

Foreign Policy, an American Magazine, has revealed that Indian government under Prime Modi is sponsoring extremist Hindus ideology and is backing terrorism in neighboring countries besides its involvement in Sri Lankan Easter attack of 2019.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 9th, 2020) Foreign Policy, a US based magazine, uncovered India and her links with terrorist before the world, especially for its close connections with Islamic State.

The Magazine published an Article titled: “ Indians and Central Asians are the new face of the Islamic State,”.

The article said that it was highly dangerous for peace as India was sponsoring terrorism in neighboring countries.

The US magazine exposed that Indians were involved in terrorism in Afghanistan as well as in Syria and had close ties with Islamic State.

On other hand, it revealed that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sponsored and backed extremist Hindus and their narrative to openly oppose and damage Muslims in India and in the neighboring states.

It stated that the threat emerged most recently when Islamic State carried out attack in Khorasan Province (ISKP) on Jalalabad prison in early August. It said that ISKP also decided to use an Indian fighter to attack a Sikh gurdwara—a place of worship—in Kabul.

The magazine also unearthed that the Islamic State also announced creation of its affiliate in India last year.

“There are Indian links to 2019 Sri Lanka Easter attacks, attack on a Turkish nightclub on New Year’s eve 2017 or the 2017 truck attacks in New York City and Stockholm,” Foreign Policy claimed.