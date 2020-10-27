Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Tuesday said that brutalities and barbarity in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) had failed to stop the freedom struggle in Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Tuesday said that brutalities and barbarity in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) had failed to stop the freedom struggle in Kashmir.

In her message on the Kashmir black day, the minister said that Narendra Modi government had made a mockery of human rights and international law by changing the status of Kashmir.

She said the Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) had brought back memories of Hitler. She added that the Indian government could not demoralise Kashmiris by use of brute force.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan has raised strong voice against Indian atrocities and the international community must notice the human rights violations in Kashmir.

She said, "Our hearts beat together with Kashmiris. Every Pakistani is raising the slogan, 'Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan' and the protests and agitation will continue will Kashmir becomes part of Pakistan." The minister also expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic loss of life as a result of a blast in Peshawar and prayed for the early recovery of those injured as a result of the blast in Peshawar.