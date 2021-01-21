UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian's Fascist Hindutva Ideology Serious Threat To World Peace: Dr Ramesh Kumar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 01:14 PM

Indian's fascist Hindutva ideology serious threat to world peace: Dr Ramesh Kumar

Patron-in-chief of Pakistan Hindu Council and Member National Assembly (MNA) Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani on Thursday said the policies of India government were not only becoming threat to its minorities but also endangering regional peace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Patron-in-chief of Pakistan Hindu Council and Member National Assembly (MNA) Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani on Thursday said the policies of India government were not only becoming threat to its minorities but also endangering regional peace.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Modi administration was leading India towards global shaming as international media had fully exposed India's hegemonic agenda at the international front.

India is not only damaging the global peace, but also peace within the country, he added.

He said the soon India would be left isolated in the world and divided into parts as a result of Modi's Hindutva policies, however, it was high time for the regional countries to make collective efforts to contain India's hegemonic agenda.

He further said that the rights of minorities and muslims are not safe in India and IIOJK under the BJP-led government.

The International community, including United Nations Security Council, should play its due role in resolving the lingering issue of Kashmir according to aspiration of Kashmiris, he demanded.

Pakistan has always worked for peace but its wish for peace should not be considered as its weakness, he mentioned.

Replying to a query, he said President of the United States Joe Biden's policies for Kashmir would clear soon and hopefully he would work for promoting peace in the region.

Related Topics

Pakistan India National Assembly World United Nations Ramesh Kumar Vankwani United States Muslim Media Government

Recent Stories

Syria Expects to Get Coronavirus Vaccine Via COVAX ..

42 seconds ago

Russian Health Ministry Allows to Store Sputnik V ..

43 seconds ago

Hong Kong's Lee stuns Indonesia's Ginting in Thail ..

45 seconds ago

Antifa Rioters Take to Streets in Portland, Seattl ..

47 seconds ago

Three soldiers were killed after military helicopt ..

7 minutes ago

UAE Foreign Minister, Moroccan counterpart discuss ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.