ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Patron-in-chief of Pakistan Hindu Council and Member National Assembly (MNA) Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani on Thursday said the policies of India government were not only becoming threat to its minorities but also endangering regional peace.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Modi administration was leading India towards global shaming as international media had fully exposed India's hegemonic agenda at the international front.

India is not only damaging the global peace, but also peace within the country, he added.

He said the soon India would be left isolated in the world and divided into parts as a result of Modi's Hindutva policies, however, it was high time for the regional countries to make collective efforts to contain India's hegemonic agenda.

He further said that the rights of minorities and muslims are not safe in India and IIOJK under the BJP-led government.

The International community, including United Nations Security Council, should play its due role in resolving the lingering issue of Kashmir according to aspiration of Kashmiris, he demanded.

Pakistan has always worked for peace but its wish for peace should not be considered as its weakness, he mentioned.

Replying to a query, he said President of the United States Joe Biden's policies for Kashmir would clear soon and hopefully he would work for promoting peace in the region.