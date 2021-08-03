UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 09:18 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :The violation of human rights in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) had been going on for decades whereas people of the valley had also been facing worst kind of curfew imposed by the Indian regime.

This was said by Media Insaf Youth Wing Central Deputy Secretary Sarfaraz Ahmed here on Tuesday.

The Indian government had also been violating and ignoring a number of resolutions passed by the United Nation and other international humanitarian organizations regarding HR violations being committed in the valley, he added.

Since the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took power in India, matters in the IIOJ&K had been going from bad to worse, as the Hindu nationalist party seemed hell-bent on destroying and crushing the people's desire for freedom with brute force.

Every kind of force and power was being used to deprive the innocent people of their fundamental rights, he said and added that hundreds of people remained detained without charge in the IIOJ&K under the draconian Public Safety Act, which permitted detention without trial for up to two years.

In spite of several United Nations Resolutions regarding right to self determination to the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), Indian forces were making the innocent people subject to brutalities and denying them basic human rights, he said and added that India was denying the fundamental rights to the people of the IIOJK and making their lives miserable.

Pakistan had always stressed the UN to take notice of Indian atrocities and sheer human rights violationsbeing committed on unarmed Kashmiri people and that the UN should take steps to resolve the long standingissue, he said.

