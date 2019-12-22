Indians today remembering Two-Nation Theory, its proponent: Firdous

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said the Two-Nation Theory had won as today the Indians, particularly Muslims, were remembering its great proponent Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his companions.

Addressing a press conference here in Kubbay Chak, she said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried to impose the amended citizenship law bringing the people across the country on roads to protest his extremist mindset.

His policies for imposing Hindutva had miserably failed, while Pakistan's good treatment of minorities had won the hearts of Indian people, she added.

She said Modi's extremist policies had tarnished India's so-called secular state status in the world. His ideology based on radicalism and extremism had even been rejected by Indians.

Dr Firdous said India was facing internal conflicts and confrontation and the Modi government was trying to divert the world's attention from it by spreading disinformation in that regard, besides resorting to unprovoked shelling on the civilian population along the Line of Control (LoC) and killing innocent people on Pakistani side. The Pakistan Army, however, was responding to the enemy's aggression in a befitting manner, she added.

Referring to Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's speech, the special assistant said those who had plundered the national wealth while in power, were now posing themselves as people's representatives. The PPP leadership seemed to remember Benazir Bhutto only on her death anniversary on December 27 and was making arrangements for that.

She said democracy was not aimed at attaining power for personal benefits. Prime Minister Imran Khan did not believe in democracy where those in power only cared for the well-being of their own children and not that of the people (who had voted them to power).

"Your (Bilawal's) own conduct is undemocratic. You should better apply democracy to your own province (Sindh where the PPP is in government)," she remarked.

Dr Firdous said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz had moved the court for removal of her name from the Exit Control List.

"During the general election campaign, you (Maryam) used to raise the slogan 'Vote ko izzat do' (give respect to vote). You claimed that you would stand by the people during their hard times," she said, asking as to why all the PML-N leaders were now fleeing from the country one by one.

"Imran Khan is the nation's savior, who will make the country to stand on its own feet," she added.

The special assistant said harmony among the institutions was need of the hour.

Replying to a question, Dr Firdous Ashiq said on the directives of prime minister, the authorities concerned were trying to ensure supply of gas to domestic consumers even at the cost of CNG stations.

Later, talking to the media in Sialkot, Dr Firdous said false claims were being made about hike in the gas prices. "The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) is merely a regulator, which forwards its suggestions to the government while keeping in view the people's needs and problems.

"The prime minister and the government are also aware of the people's problems, and know that they cannot afford costly gas, and, therefore, cannot act on the recommendations put forth by the OGRA." She said due to peak winter season, there had been an increase in gas consumption across the country. "Keeping this in view, the gas pressure has been increased by 12 percent," she said, adding about 2.5 percent raise in the gas usage had been recorded during the current year as compared to the last year.