Indians Troops Martyr Two Kashmiri Youth In IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 12:20 PM

Indians troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Indian troops in their continued state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district on Friday.

The youth were killed by troops during a cordon and search operation in Bijbehara area of the district, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Four persons were critically injured after explosive material of Indian troops went off in Bijbehara operation site.

The troops also launched cordon and search operations in Shopian, Pulwama and Budgam districts.

