Paris-based Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FINCEN) has exposed India under Prime Miniser Modi for doing money laundering and facilitating terrorists by providing them financial support.

PARIS: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 26th, 2020) At least 44 Indian banks played their role as facilitators of terrorists and were involved in money laundering, a Paris-based International bureau monitoring financial crimes reported on Saturday.

Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FINCEN) exposed the Indian role in financing terrorism and committing violation of International laws.

According to the details, FINCEN revealed that 44 Indian banks were involved in money laundering including Punjab National Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Canara Bank, Induslnd Bank and Bank of Baroda.

Indian banks laundered approximately 1.53 billion Dollars through 3,201 illegal transactions, report added.

India was doing money laundering and backing terrorists against the neighboring countries by doing financial support.

On other hand a recent report by United Nations identified the presence of terrorists groups in Kerala and Assam.