(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Azad Jammu and Kashmir State President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry said that India's 5th August 2019 move was the 'racist regime's' dangerous plan aimed at converting Muslim majority into a minority

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :, Azad Jammu and Kashmir State President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry said that India's 5th August 2019 move was the 'racist regime's' dangerous plan aimed at converting Muslim majority into a minority.

In his special message released on the eve of Youm e Istehsal, the AJK President while condemning the move said that all the actions India has taken were in flagrant violation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Lamenting over the international community's deafening silence over the issue, he said, "In brazen violation of the international law India's fascist regime stripped Kashmir of its identity." He said that by changing the age-old domicile law Indian government has virtually deprived the people of their rights guaranteed to them under article 35-A.

In the aftermath of 5th August 2019, he said, Indian authorities have issued fake domiciles to over four million Hindus hailing from different parts of India.

He said that Indian army soldiers, government officials and their families were being settled in Kashmir under a systematic plan to change population ratio of the occupied valley.Paying rich tributes to Kashmiris for their resilience, he said, "Kashmiris despite facing worst kind of state terrorism have continued their struggle." "The people of Azad Jammu Kashmir and Pakistan stand shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for right to self-determination." Referring to the UN resolutions, he said that the dozens of resolutions adopted by the highest body acknowledge the Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

He said that the then Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had promised in writing to the United Nations that the future of Jammu and Kashmir would be decided by the Kashmiri people through a referendum.