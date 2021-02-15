UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's Agenda For Military Maritime Dominance Threatens Global Stability - Islamabad

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 06:40 PM

India's Agenda For Military Maritime Dominance Threatens Global Stability - Islamabad

KARACHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) The pursuit of military dominance by India and some other states in the Indian Ocean has gravely jeopardized international and regional peace and security, Pakistani Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Monday.

"India's belligerent and aggressive policies - currently driven by an extremist Hindutva ideology - pose an immediate and pervasive threat to international and regional peace and security," the minister said at a closing session of the 9th International Maritime Conference 2021 in Karachi.

According to the official, India "nuclearized the Indian Ocean and continues to induct advanced weapons systems and naval delivery platforms.

"

Qureshi stressed that in light of these developments, Pakistan would continue to take necessary measures to ensure its security and to maintain credible minimum deterrence.

He called on the international community to remain cognizant of the fact that any military conflict in South Asia could endanger stability in a region that is critical for global trade flows and security.

The conference is organized by the National Institute of Maritime Affairs under the aegis of the Pakistan Navy and being conducted in tandem with the 7th Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-21, which is taking place near the Pakistani port of Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Pakistan Navy Asia

Recent Stories

Sharjah embracing digital future with Sahab Smart ..

12 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre hosts ‘Arabic L ..

27 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives President of Ukraine

27 minutes ago

Secretary Livestock & Fisheries Sindh Mr Aijaz Ahm ..

36 minutes ago

Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Meet ..

42 minutes ago

International Maritime Conference (Imc) Held In Ta ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.