KARACHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) The pursuit of military dominance by India and some other states in the Indian Ocean has gravely jeopardized international and regional peace and security, Pakistani Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Monday.

"India's belligerent and aggressive policies - currently driven by an extremist Hindutva ideology - pose an immediate and pervasive threat to international and regional peace and security," the minister said at a closing session of the 9th International Maritime Conference 2021 in Karachi.

According to the official, India "nuclearized the Indian Ocean and continues to induct advanced weapons systems and naval delivery platforms.

"

Qureshi stressed that in light of these developments, Pakistan would continue to take necessary measures to ensure its security and to maintain credible minimum deterrence.

He called on the international community to remain cognizant of the fact that any military conflict in South Asia could endanger stability in a region that is critical for global trade flows and security.

The conference is organized by the National Institute of Maritime Affairs under the aegis of the Pakistan Navy and being conducted in tandem with the 7th Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-21, which is taking place near the Pakistani port of Karachi.