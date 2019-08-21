Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain while reacting in strong terms over the Indian government's prevailing atrocities in Kashmir said it is diplomatic victory for Pakistan that International community has endorsed Pakistan's stance on Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain while reacting in strong terms over the Indian government's prevailing atrocities in Kashmir said it is diplomatic victory for Pakistan that International community has endorsed Pakistan's stance on Kashmir issue.

While talking during Radio Pakistan's program he said Pakistan has already fought three wars with India on Kashmir and Pakistan army has rendered matchless sacrifices for the people of Kashmir.

He said Kashmir was jugular vein of Pakistan and epicenter of its foreign policy which indicates the significance of Kashmir for Pakistan.

Modi was highly influenced with Hindutwa ideology and pursuing the policies of Hitler.

"India's fascist government is committing Muslim genocide in held valley .Kashmir is no more a regional dispute between two countries; it has become a human crisis," he added.

He further said Pakistan was emphasizing over every possible option to raise Kashmir issue at every international forum. International community should come forward to rescue the people of Kashmir. The world powers were highly concerned with the situation of people in Indian held valley.