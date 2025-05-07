Open Menu

India’s Aggression To Be Thwarted With Full Force: President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2025 | 04:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari has strongly condemned India's cross-border aggression against Pakistan targeting civilian population and vowed a befitting response in this regard.

“India’s aggression will be thwarted with full force,” he said in a statement, expressing unwavering resolve to protect Pakistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The president said targeting civilians in an unprovoked attack was a clear violation of international law, UN Charter and Pakistan's sovereignty.

He said the entire Pakistani nation stood by their brave armed forces, and added that India's cowardly actions exposed the true face of a fascist regime.

Zardari said Indian government had put the regional peace and security at stake to advance its political agenda.

He said Pakistan's armed forces were fully prepared and capable of defending every inch of the motherland.

