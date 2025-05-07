India’s Aggression To Be Thwarted With Full Force: President
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2025 | 04:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari has strongly condemned India's cross-border aggression against Pakistan targeting civilian population and vowed a befitting response in this regard.
“India’s aggression will be thwarted with full force,” he said in a statement, expressing unwavering resolve to protect Pakistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
The president said targeting civilians in an unprovoked attack was a clear violation of international law, UN Charter and Pakistan's sovereignty.
He said the entire Pakistani nation stood by their brave armed forces, and added that India's cowardly actions exposed the true face of a fascist regime.
Zardari said Indian government had put the regional peace and security at stake to advance its political agenda.
He said Pakistan's armed forces were fully prepared and capable of defending every inch of the motherland.
Recent Stories
Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif
District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..
Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam
Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..
BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food
National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik
SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..
Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack
Workers assured of payment of unpaid salaries before Eidul Azha
Journal of Agricultural Research (JAR) retains HEC Y-Category Certification
More Stories From Pakistan
-
India’s aggression to be thwarted with full force: President6 minutes ago
-
India’s aggression has jeopardized regional peace: DPM Dar26 minutes ago
-
Pakistan will give befitting response to India at military & diplomatic fronts: Defence Minister46 minutes ago
-
Pakistan calls India’s ‘blatant aggression’ a violation of UN charter, int’l law56 minutes ago
-
Pakistan downs two Indian fighter jets, hit brigade headquarter in India1 hour ago
-
Governor KP condemns Indian missile attacks on Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Civilian casualties reported as India conducts missile strikes inside Pakistan2 hours ago
-
India conducts missile strikes at three places inside Pakistan: DG ISPR2 hours ago
-
India conducts missile strikes at three places inside Pakistan: DG ISPR2 hours ago
-
Governor KP extends greetings to Russia on 80 years of WWII Triumph4 hours ago
-
Rangers arrest five drug dealers4 hours ago
-
Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif5 hours ago