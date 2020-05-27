UrduPoint.com
India's Aggressive Policy Towards Neighbours Putting Regional Peace At Stake: FM

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday warned the international community about the Indian aggressive policy towards its neighbors that is putting the regional peace and security at stake.

The world community must took notice of it, he said while talking to Pakistan Television news (ptv).

The Foreign Minister expressed his concerns over the India's construction of air strips and other infrastructure in the disputed territory of Ladakh.

Replying to a question, he said China does not want confrontation with India and want to resolved all its issues through dialogue. He, however, said " China cannot remain oblivious to India's illegal constructions".

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the Indian atrocities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir are not secret from the world and now banting upon changing the demographic composition of the territory.

He said that India has also used the land of Afghanistan against Pakistan.

