India’s aggressive posture fueling regional tensions: Rizwan Saeed Sheikh

Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, on Friday expressed grave concerns over India’s increasingly aggressive posture and the spread of hate-driven politics under its current leadership

Talking to a private news channel, he said that India's historical pattern of promoting extremism and its recent actions reflect a persistent campaign of hatred and war mongering.

He said that the recent Indian rhetoric and provocations are not isolated incidents but part of a broader nationalist agenda aimed at stoking regional tensions.

“This leadership carries forward a legacy of hate, evident in past communal riots and reinforced by current extremist narratives,” he said.

He urged the international community, particularly the United Nations, the United States and other global stakeholders, to take serious notice of India's inflammatory statements and its destabilizing actions. “These reckless attitudes are not only irresponsible but dangerous in a nuclear region like South Asia,” he added.

Sheikh confirmed that the U.S. has played a role in previous de-escalation efforts between India and Pakistan, including back-channel diplomacy before the recent ceasefire.

Responding to recent Indian statements denying foreign diplomacy in ceasefire, he said that Indian officials themselves have admitted to holding talks with the U.S. during heightened tensions. “India's foreign minister acknowledged discussions took place between May 9 and 10,” he said, confirming that both Washington and other friendly nations were actively engaged.

The ambassador also linked India’s aggressive posture to its domestic political calculus, suggesting that tensions with Pakistan are often escalated before key elections to whip up nationalist sentiment. “We’ve seen this pattern before, demonizing Pakistan to gain votes, especially in states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh,” he remarked.

Concluding, Sheikh urged the global community to shift focus from temporary ceasefires to long-term solutions, especially resolving the Kashmir issue.

“If peace is to be sustainable in the region, addressing Kashmir is unavoidable,” he said, reiterating Pakistan’s commitment to dialogue and stability.