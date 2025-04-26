Open Menu

India’s Allegation Against Pakistan Described As Baseless, Fabricated, Driven By Malice

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2025 | 04:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Former Federal Minister for Communication and senior Leader Pakistan Peoples Party, Dr. Arbab Alamgir Khan while rejecting the immediate accusations levelled by India against Pakistan, has described them as baseless, fabricated, and driven by malice.

In a press statement issued here on Saturday, Arbab Alamgir stated that India’s knee-jerk response to blame Pakistan without evidence is indicative of a pre-planned narrative aimed at maligning Pakistan’s image on the international stage.

The PPP leader strongly condemned the tragic incident that took place in Pahalgam, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

He expressed profound sorrow and grief over the loss of innocent lives and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

He further stated that this incident appears to be part of a broader conspiracy by the Indian government to divert attention from the gross human rights violations and systemic oppression in IIOJK.

Arbab Alamgir pointed out that the presence of over 800,000 Indian troops in the region raises serious questions about India’s internal security management.

He highlighted that the occurrence of such an attack under heavy military surveillance is, in fact, a reflection of India’s own failure.

Moreover, he condemned the Indian government’s decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty in the aftermath of the incident, calling it a highly irresponsible and provocative move.

He asserted that India is attempting to sabotage the Indus Waters Treaty through vile propaganda and unilateral actions.

However, he reaffirmed that such baseless allegations and unilateral steps cannot undermine or nullify an international agreement.

He described the Pahalgam incident as a calculated move by the Indian government, characterizing it as a false flag operation designed to serve a political agenda.

