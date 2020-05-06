Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday slammed India's allegations of Pakistan's infiltration across the Line of Control in the disputed Kashmir region onto the Indian side as "baseless" and a "continuation of a dangerous agenda."

Last week, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh claimed that Islamabad was operating terrorist launch pads from its side of the Line of Control and had attempted to cross the border onto the Indian side. In addition, on Monday, Indian army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said in an interview with the PTI news agency that Pakistan's recent infiltration attempts showed it was still following its "own myopic and limited agenda of pushing terrorists inside India."

"I have been warning the world about India's continuing efforts to find a pretext for a false flag operation targeting Pakistan.

The latest baseless allegations by India of "infiltration" across LoC [the Line of Control] are a continuation of this dangerous agenda. The Indigenous Kashmiri resistance against Indian Occupation is a direct consequence of India's oppression & brutalization of Kashmiris," Khan wrote on Twitter.

The minister also called on the international community to take measures before India's "reckless moves jeopardize the peace and security in South Asia."

The situation in Kashmir has traditionally been strained due to conflicting sovereignty claims by India and Pakistan. Tensions escalated last August when the Indian government annulled Kashmir's special autonomous status and placed it under New Delhi's direct control, triggering a strong backlash in Pakistan.