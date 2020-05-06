UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's Allegations Of Infiltration Across Line Of Control By Pakistan 'Baseless' - Imran Khan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 11:08 PM

India's Allegations of Infiltration Across Line of Control by Pakistan 'Baseless' - Imran Khan

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday slammed India's allegations of Pakistan's infiltration across the Line of Control in the disputed Kashmir region onto the Indian side as "baseless" and a "continuation of a dangerous agenda."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday slammed India's allegations of Pakistan's infiltration across the Line of Control in the disputed Kashmir region onto the Indian side as "baseless" and a "continuation of a dangerous agenda."

Last week, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh claimed that Islamabad was operating terrorist launch pads from its side of the Line of Control and had attempted to cross the border onto the Indian side. In addition, on Monday, Indian army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said in an interview with the PTI news agency that Pakistan's recent infiltration attempts showed it was still following its "own myopic and limited agenda of pushing terrorists inside India."

"I have been warning the world about India's continuing efforts to find a pretext for a false flag operation targeting Pakistan.

The latest baseless allegations by India of "infiltration" across LoC [the Line of Control] are a continuation of this dangerous agenda. The Indigenous Kashmiri resistance against Indian Occupation is a direct consequence of India's oppression & brutalization of Kashmiris," Khan wrote on Twitter.

The minister also called on the international community to take measures before India's "reckless moves jeopardize the peace and security in South Asia."

The situation in Kashmir has traditionally been strained due to conflicting sovereignty claims by India and Pakistan. Tensions escalated last August when the Indian government annulled Kashmir's special autonomous status and placed it under New Delhi's direct control, triggering a strong backlash in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Terrorist Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Army Twitter New Delhi August Border From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Ministry of Education extends deadline for receivi ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy: 1,342 outlets fully compliant with ..

1 hour ago

SEC establishes volunteering committee in Sharjah

2 hours ago

UAE harnessing all human, material capacities to c ..

2 hours ago

Al Ain Zoo issues 2019 annual report highlighting ..

2 hours ago

TRA Academy receives 42,000 trainees from 83 count ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.