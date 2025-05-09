Open Menu

India's Alleged Aggression, False Propaganda Lose Global Credibility: Sharmila Farooqi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2025 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Senior Pakistan People' Party leader Sharmila Farooqi Friday strongly condemns India's alleged aggression, asserting Pakistan is united against it and India's false propaganda is failing not convincing the global community.

While speaking to a news channel in an exclusive interview, Sharmila Farooqi emphasized that India's aggressive actions and false narratives have failed to garner support from the international community, adding that Pakistan's stance on the issue is clear and resolute.

She stated that India should accept Pakistan's impartial inquiry aligns with the country's stance on investigating the Pahalgam incident.

Sharmila Farooqi further noted that even the US and other countries are not openly backing India, as India faces growing international criticism.

India's international reputation has been under strain due to various factors, including its handling of human rights issues, its policies in occupied Kashmir and its relations with neighbouring countries, she mentioned.

Pakistan is not weak and is standing strong with the full spirit and support of its armed forces, she

asserted, highlighting the nation's unwavering resolve and confidence in its military capabilities and national unity.

