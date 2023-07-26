DIR UPPER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Anju, an Indian woman who crossed the Wagha border on July 22 tied the knot with her Pakistani friend Nasrullah in the Upper Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to Dir Upper police, Anju (35) tied the knot with her internet friend Nasrullah (29) at the court of District and Sessions Judge Dir Upper after converting to islam from Hinduism.

The woman, who has taken the Muslim name of Fatima, was later shifted to her home from the court under police security.

Police said Anju had arrived legally in Pakistan via the Wagah border on July 22 and had a valid visa to stay here for up to a month.