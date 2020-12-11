(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Chairman, Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission, Multan, Makhdoom Shoaib Akmal Hashmi Friday condemned India for running a disinformation campaign using fake NGOs, magazines and social media accounts against Pakistan.

Addressing a ceremony in line with international human rights day that was organized by Young Pakistanis Organization (YPO) here, he said India's credibility was already touching its lowest ebb since the day it illegally snatched rights from Kashmiris and changed the independent status of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said that now the independent monitors have revealed that India had been running an anti-Pakistan campaign using fake human rights NGOs, fake social media accounts and fake magazines to tarnish the image of Pakistan. However, he added that the world now clearly see the actual fascist face of India and its Hindutva ideology that leaves no room for minorities to survive in India.

India was now touching the new lows of credibility following the recent revelations regarding its disinformation campaign against Pakistsan, Hashmi said adding that it was mainly focus on diverting world attention from the atrocities Indian forces were committing against the innocent Kashmiris in IIOJK and by the Hindu zealots targeting minorities elsewhere in India.

Makhdoom Akmal Hashmi said, it was evident from the history pages that the protection of human rights campaign that is being run all over the world was initiated by holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) 1400 years ago.

Prof. Mahmood Dogar,Prof. Azam Hussain, Mukhtar Soomro, Malik Hamid Rafiq, Aqeel Sharif, Syed Shahbaz Haidar Bukhari, Sheikh Yamin, and others also spoke and strongly condemned India for continuous enforcement of curfew in IIOJK.

Earlier, president YPO Naeem Iqbal Naeem presented the address of welcome and highlighted the importance of observance of international human rights day.