India's Anti-Pakistan Narrative Vitiates Bilateral Environment, Impedes Peace, Cooperation: FO Spox

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2025 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Foreign Office Spokesperson, Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan on Monday said the anti-Pakistan narrative, emanating from India, vitiated the bilateral environment and impeded the prospects for peace and cooperation that must stop.

In his statement responding to the remarks made by the Indian Prime Minister during a podcast with Lex Fridman, said: “The remarks are misleading and one-sided. They conveniently omit the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, which remains unresolved for last seven decades despite India’s solemn assurances to the United Nations, Pakistan and the Kashmiri people."

He added that India’s fictitious narrative of victimhood could not hide its involvement in fomenting terrorism on Pakistan’s soil and the state-sanctioned oppression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

Instead of blaming others, he said India should reflect on its own record of orchestrating targeted assassinations, subversion and terrorism in foreign territories.

The spokesperson said that Pakistan had always advocated constructive engagement and result-oriented dialogue to resolve all outstanding issues, including the core dispute of Jammu and Kashmir.

However, peace and stability in South Asia had remained hostage to India’s rigid approach and hegemonic ambitions, he added.

