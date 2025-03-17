- Home
- Pakistan
- India's anti-Pakistan narrative vitiates bilateral environment, impedes peace, cooperation: FO spox
India's Anti-Pakistan Narrative Vitiates Bilateral Environment, Impedes Peace, Cooperation: FO Spox
Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Foreign Office Spokesperson, Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan on Monday said the anti-Pakistan narrative, emanating from India, vitiated the bilateral environment and impeded the prospects for peace and cooperation that must stop.
In his statement responding to the remarks made by the Indian Prime Minister during a podcast with Lex Fridman, said: “The remarks are misleading and one-sided. They conveniently omit the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, which remains unresolved for last seven decades despite India’s solemn assurances to the United Nations, Pakistan and the Kashmiri people."
He added that India’s fictitious narrative of victimhood could not hide its involvement in fomenting terrorism on Pakistan’s soil and the state-sanctioned oppression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).
Instead of blaming others, he said India should reflect on its own record of orchestrating targeted assassinations, subversion and terrorism in foreign territories.
The spokesperson said that Pakistan had always advocated constructive engagement and result-oriented dialogue to resolve all outstanding issues, including the core dispute of Jammu and Kashmir.
However, peace and stability in South Asia had remained hostage to India’s rigid approach and hegemonic ambitions, he added.
Recent Stories
Model Nadia Hussain apologizes to FIA over bribery allegation
Pakistan Business Council Sharjah Hosts Prestigious Suhoor Gathering with Dignit ..
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Attends Ramadan Suhoor at Ismaili Centre Dubai, H ..
Grand Iftar Dinner Honoring Journalists in Ajman
No proposal to increase salaries, pensions under consideration this year: FinMin
Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center hosts first 'Rescue Night' event
Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution to regulate free zone establishments opera ..
SBA strengthens emirate’s presence in global literary scene at London Book Fai ..
DHA adopts new standards to enhance mental health services, patient safety
Sharjah’s AED25 billion coastal development to enhance emirate's real estate l ..
Dubai WoodShow 2025 to convene global industry leaders
ADEK licenses 15 new private nurseries across emirate
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Shafqat Shah condemns Terrorist Attack on Security Forces Convoy6 minutes ago
-
DC visits hospital6 minutes ago
-
Debt policy, fiscal policy statements, performance monitoring report laid in NA6 minutes ago
-
Transporters overcharging passengers to face fines, legal action, possible closures: Sharjeel6 minutes ago
-
India's anti-Pakistan narrative vitiates bilateral environment, impedes peace, cooperation: FO spox6 minutes ago
-
ICT admin crack downs on price gouging continues6 minutes ago
-
PM calls for concerted efforts to eliminate Hepatitis C from Pakistan6 minutes ago
-
Police takes father, grandpa into custody after girl’s death6 minutes ago
-
DC reviews security6 minutes ago
-
Security conference held to review law and order ahead of Eid6 minutes ago
-
NA refers two bills to committees16 minutes ago
-
NA passes two resolutions to extend ordinances16 minutes ago