Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Prominent human rights activist and chairman Kashmir institute of International Relations Altaf Hussain Wani has said that India's apartheid regime's extremist policies have shattered socio-political fabric of Jammu and Kashmir.
He was speaking on behalf of World Muslim Congress during a general debate held under agenda item 3 on the sidelines of 55th Session of UNHRC here Sunday.
Wani drew the attention of the council towards the fast deteriorating political and human rights situation in the Indian held territory of Jammu and Kashmir, said a press release.
He told the world audience that abuse of basic human rights, arbitrary detentions and curbs on freedoms of expression and movement has become a new-normal in Kashmir.
He termed the recent visit of India’s Prime Minister to the valley of Kashmir as an attempt to show a fake-normalcy. He said that besides forcing public servants to participate in Modi's political rally, people were gathered from different locations and herded to the main venue to ensure crowed for the PM.
He said that public at large has rejected and boycotted BJP’s agenda of hate, division and discrimination in IOJK.
Wani said that Narendra Modi's visit to Kashmir took place at the time when his right wing extremist party has not only failed in restoring political process but incarcerated political leadership with the fear of public resentment, banned political parties, gaged media by arresting journalists, curbed freedom of expression through application of arbitrary laws, and applied blanket ban on civil society organizations.
"Modi visited to a place where access to justice, truth and reparations is a far cry", he said, adding that the leader of the so-called biggest democracy cherishes the demise of democracy, self-determination and civil and political rights in Jammu and Kashmir.
He urged the UN human rights council to understand the compelling nature of events to carry out comprehensive inquiry and accountability of the arbitrary laws and mechanisms used to torture, discriminate and crush the peaceful resistance of Kashmiris for right to self-determination.
