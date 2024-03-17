Open Menu

India's Apartheid Regime's Extremist Policies Shattered Socio-political Fabric Of Kashmir: Altaf Wani

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2024 | 01:20 PM

India's apartheid regime's extremist policies shattered socio-political fabric of Kashmir: Altaf Wani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Prominent human rights activist and chairman Kashmir institute of International Relations Altaf Hussain Wani has said that India's apartheid regime's extremist policies have shattered socio-political fabric of Jammu and Kashmir.

He was speaking on behalf of World Muslim Congress during a general debate held under agenda item 3 on the sidelines of 55th Session of UNHRC here Sunday.

Wani drew the attention of the council towards the fast deteriorating political and human rights situation in the Indian held territory of Jammu and Kashmir, said a press release.

He told the world audience that abuse of basic human rights, arbitrary detentions and curbs on freedoms of expression and movement has become a new-normal in Kashmir.

He termed the recent visit of India’s Prime Minister to the valley of Kashmir as an attempt to show a fake-normalcy. He said that besides forcing public servants to participate in Modi's political rally, people were gathered from different locations and herded to the main venue to ensure crowed for the PM.

He said that public at large has rejected and boycotted BJP’s agenda of hate, division and discrimination in IOJK.

Wani said that Narendra Modi's visit to Kashmir took place at the time when his right wing extremist party has not only failed in restoring political process but incarcerated political leadership with the fear of public resentment, banned political parties, gaged media by arresting journalists, curbed freedom of expression through application of arbitrary laws, and applied blanket ban on civil society organizations.

"Modi visited to a place where access to justice, truth and reparations is a far cry", he said, adding that the leader of the so-called biggest democracy cherishes the demise of democracy, self-determination and civil and political rights in Jammu and Kashmir.

He urged the UN human rights council to understand the compelling nature of events to carry out comprehensive inquiry and accountability of the arbitrary laws and mechanisms used to torture, discriminate and crush the peaceful resistance of Kashmiris for right to self-determination.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister World Altaf Hussain United Nations Democracy Civil Society Narendra Modi Visit Jammu Congress Sunday National University Muslim Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

14 hours ago
 Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to ..

Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth

14 hours ago
 PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violat ..

PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct

15 hours ago
 Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilit ..

Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme

17 hours ago
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

17 hours ago
 Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punja ..

Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme

17 hours ago
 IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeti ..

IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting

17 hours ago
 JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic ..

JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients

17 hours ago
 Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziris ..

Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan

17 hours ago
 Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Ba ..

Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan