India’s approach towards Kashmir absolutely unrealistic, arrogant: APHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that the Indian approach towards the Kashmir dispute is absolutely unrealistic and arrogant.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that a political dispute like Kashmir cannot be resolved through military might.

He strongly condemned the brute use of military power, including draconian laws Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) by India to suppress the will and genuine demand of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Kashmiris’ demand for their inalienable right to self-determination bears legitimacy and the rightful support of the United Nations resolutions, he added.

He said in a democratic and civilized world it is a brazen act of state terrorism and violence to deploy one million troops against a small population of the occupied territory, which marks the highest military per capita ratio in the world.

The APHC spokesman refuted India’s baseless claims of normalcy in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and said since the abrogation of Article 370 on 05 August 2019, the situation remains on the boil as people under the worst military siege are killed, maimed, tortured, arrested and humiliated.

He said the people of Kashmir have passed through many such barbaric annals of their history of illegal occupation at the hands of Indian military forces but they never surrendered before the Indian military might.

He also condemned the continued cordon and search operations being carried out by the Indian forces, paramilitary, India’s notorious National Investigation Agency, State Investigation Agency and Counter-Intelligence Kashmir unit personnel at many places of the territory.

The spokesman urged the United Nations to take cognizance of the Indian atrocities in IIOJK and play its role in resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions.