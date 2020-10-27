UrduPoint.com
India's Arms Amassing Carries Serious Repercussions For Regional Peace: FO

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 09:45 PM

India's arms amassing carries serious repercussions for regional peace: FO

The Foreign Office on Tuesday once again raised serious concerns over India's massive acquisition of armaments and expansion of its nuclear forces, including introduction of new destabilizing weapon systems

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :The Foreign Office on Tuesday once again raised serious concerns over India's massive acquisition of armaments and expansion of its nuclear forces, including introduction of new destabilizing weapon systems.

The Foreign Office spokesperson responding to a query about the signing of the US-India Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) on sharing of geospatial information, said such developments carried serious repercussions to peace and stability in the South Asia.

Pakistan, he said, had taken note of the signing of the agreement.

It was added that Pakistan had been consistently highlighting the threats posed to strategic stability in the South Asia as a result of provision of advanced military hardware, technologies and knowledge to India.

"The recent unprecedented rate of missile tests conducted by India is yet another manifestation of dangerous Indian conventional and nuclear military build-ups," the spokesperson said.

He again corroborated concerns expressed by several international experts on the military spin-offs of conducting high technology trade with India, which had not only eroded the international norms but also resulted in negatively affecting the strategic stability in the South Asia.

"These developments clearly negate the argument that India's mainstreaming in the international export control regimes will further the non-proliferation objectives of these regimes," the spokesperson stressed.

