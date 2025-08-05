India’s arrogance shattered, Pakistan’s resolve for Kashmir unshaken: Dr. Darshan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Parliamentary secretary for Maritime Affairs Dr Darshan on Tuesday, strongly condemned India’s August 5, 2019 action in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

Addressing the National Assembly, he said August 5 was the day when India violated United Nations resolutions by revoking Article 370 and unilaterally altering the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir, which was to be decided in accordance with the will of the Kashmiri people. “We condemn this violation in the strongest terms and assure our Kashmiri brothers and sisters—regardless of whether they are Muslim, Hindu, Sikh, Christian, or Parsi—that the entire Pakistani nation stands united with you,” he added.

Dr. Darshan said the people of Kashmir had endured atrocities for over 78 years, where neither life, property, nor dignity was safe under Indian occupation. He saluted Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for effectively highlighting the Kashmir cause worldwide, especially after the abrogation of Article 370.

Recalling events following the Pulwama incident, he said Pakistan returned captured Indian pilot Abhinandan as a gesture of goodwill, but India misinterpreted this magnanimity as weakness. “Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, our Field Marshal General Asim Munir and Air Marshal Sidhu responded decisively to India’s aggression, shattering Prime Minister Modi’s arrogance and compelling him to bow down. This was a proud moment for Pakistan’s armed forces and the nation,” he remarked, adding that India’s leadership was left humiliated even at international forums.

The minister said Pakistan’s political leadership, guided by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, had made diplomatic strides to the extent that the US President also acknowledged the need for dialogue to resolve the Kashmir issue. He urged sending parliamentary delegations abroad to further highlight the cause and intensify international pressure on India.

Criticising certain political opponents, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had never unequivocally condemned India’s August 5, 2019 move and was aligned with Prime Minister Modi in positions detrimental to Pakistan’s interests. “The people of Pakistan have rejected their politics of chaos, violence, and division,” he said, adding that recent attempts to malign the Army Chief through foreign-funded advertisements had failed, as the nation stood with General Asim Munir.

He said Pakistan had achieved both diplomatic and strategic success on the Kashmir front, and the entire nation, including minorities, was united in this cause. He rejected any conference resolutions that failed to condemn India’s atrocities, failed to honour the armed forces, or omitted recognition of the sacrifices made for Kashmir.

Concluding his remarks, Dr. Darshan stated:

“We stand as defenders of the Constitution—unlike those whose violations have been affirmed by the Supreme Court. Today, Pakistan’s resolve is unwavering, our unity unshakable, and our message unmistakable: Kashmir will become Pakistan.

APP/szm-rzr-raz