India's Atrocities Against Kashmiri Exposed Its Real Face To World: MPA

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 09:20 PM

India's atrocities against Kashmiri exposed its real face to world: MPA

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mubeen Khan Khilji Wednesday said India's atrocities and barbarism against Kashmiris had exposed its real face to the world and Kashmiri people would get soon freedom from its illegal occupation.

Talking to APP here, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA said the Pakistani nation and government stood with their Kashmiri brothers and would not leave them alone in the hour of need.

He said that India had completed one year of the lockdown in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Modi led government was committing gross human right violations in the occupied valley.

Spirit of freedom of the Kashmiri people had not been weakened by India by repealing the article 370 in the valley, he added.

The MPA said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had raised the issue of Kashmir in front of the whole world in a comprehensive manner and unveiled the real face of the Modi led government, adding that Pakistan would continue to support innocent Kashmiri people at each platform till their achievement of freedom.

He said that Kashmir Siege Day (Youme-i-Istehsal) was observed across Balochistan to show solidarity with Kashmiri brothers adding that the day was not far away when Kashmiris would get freedom.

