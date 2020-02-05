UrduPoint.com
India's Aug 5 Actions Further Strengthened Bonds Between IOJ&K People, Pakistan: President

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 11:45 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi reiterating the strong resolve to continue raising the issue of Jammu & Kashmir at every available forum, said India's illegal actions of August 5 had further strengthened the bonds between the people of Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K) and Pakistan.

"The Government and the people of Pakistan will continue to extend their political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people until they get their legitimate right to self-determination as per the United Nations Security Council resolutions," the president said in his message on the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

He said on February 5, they expressed their solidarity with the brave and resilient people of Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, who had rendered unmatched sacrifices for their legitimate right to self-determination over the course of past seven decades in an indomitable struggle for freedom from oppression.

"It has been a battle of hope against overwhelming odds, of courage against fear, and of sacrifice against tyranny; but through all of it, the Kashmiri people have persisted, unrelenting and proud like they have always been, to deny India the perverse gratification of subjugating them," a press release quoted President Alvi as saying.

He said on 5 August, India absolved itself of the last pretense of civility and justice by trying to deprive the Kashmiri people of their very identity.

Through its illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019, he said, India directly contravened the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, and tried to further brutalize the Kashmiri people and take additional measures to deny them their legitimate right to self-determination as promised by the international community through those resolutions.

"The world, hoverer, has rejected India's treacherous behaviour and its sham democracy now stands exposed in front of the international community," the president further noted.

