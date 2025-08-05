India’s Aug 5 move a dark chapter in Kashmir’s history: PA Speaker

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2025 | 09:18 PM

Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan strongly condemned India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019, calling it one of the darkest days in Kashmir’s history

In his message on the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir, he said that on this day, India revoked the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), flagrantly violating the fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people.

The Speaker said that for over 78 years, India has relied on force, coercion, and military suppression to deny Kashmiris their legitimate right to self-determination. Yet, the unwavering struggle of the Kashmiri people continues with courage and determination.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan stressed that India’s occupation of Kashmir is a blatant violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions. “By disregarding international law, India has jeopardized peace and stability across the region,” he said, adding that the deployment of over one million Indian troops in the occupied valley is undeniable evidence of state-sponsored oppression.

He paid tribute to the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people, asserting that their resistance has never faltered and never will. “The day is not far when the dawn of freedom will rise over the occupied valley,” he said.

