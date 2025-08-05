India’s Aug 5 Move Illegal, Inhumane: OPC VC
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2025 | 08:08 PM
Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Vice Chairperson Barrister Amjad Malik has strongly condemned India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), calling it a gross violation of international law, human rights, and United Nations resolutions
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Vice Chairperson Barrister Amjad Malik has strongly condemned India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), calling it a gross violation of international law, human rights, and United Nations resolutions.
In his message on Youm-e-Istehsal (Kashmir Exploitation Day), Barrister Amjad Malik termed India’s move a “dark chapter in history,” stating that by revoking Article 370, India not only violated its own constitution but also intensified its illegal occupation by stripping the Kashmiri people of their identity, autonomy, and fundamental rights. “Occupied Kashmir has been turned into the world’s largest open-air prison,” he said. Millions of Kashmiris were locked in their homes, communication channels were cut off, internet services were suspended, and Indian forces unleashed brutal repression, targeting women, children, the elderly, and youth alike.
Barrister Amjad Malik questioned the moral apathy of the global community in the face of India’s actions. “Why is the world silent? Where are the champions of human rights? Are Kashmiris not human? If such atrocities had occurred elsewhere, would the UN and world powers still remain passive observers?”
He said that the dispute over Kashmir is internationally recognised, and its resolution lies in granting Kashmiris the right to self-determination through a free and fair plebiscite under UN supervision.
“No amount of Indian propaganda or military repression can change the status of Kashmir,” he stressed.
Highlighting the role of Pakistan’s leadership, Barrister Malik lauded Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Foreign Minister, and the Minister for Information for effectively advocating the Kashmir cause on global platforms and exposing India’s human rights violations. He said that overseas Pakistanis stand in unwavering solidarity with the Kashmiri people and will continue to raise their voice around the world in support of their freedom struggle.
“The day is not far when Kashmir will be free,” he said. “India’s oppression is temporary, but the courage of the Kashmiri people is eternal. Their sacrifices will not be in vain,” he added.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, China to deepen cooperation in electric vehicle sector
Surprise inspections by ADC Haripur and Food Safety Authority
FDA illuminates complex to celebrate Independence Day
Rescue 1122 honours brave personnel for exemplary service, DG presents salute in ..
India’s Aug 5 move illegal, inhumane: OPC VC
Senate committee for urgent measures to initiate Karachi Circular Railway
Anti-dengue drive underway in Gujrat
IHC dismisses plea against auction of Bahria Town's properties
The Punjab Food Authority(PFA) conducts crackdown in Chiniot
Kashmir solidarity rally held in Quetta on Youm-e-Istehsal
Pakistani exporters to gain direct market access through ‘Pakistan Mart’ in ..
Dr Zakir Naik stuns fans with thrilling bungee jump in Bali
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Surprise inspections by ADC Haripur and Food Safety Authority59 seconds ago
-
FDA illuminates complex to celebrate Independence Day1 minute ago
-
Rescue 1122 honours brave personnel for exemplary service, DG presents salute in historic gesture1 minute ago
-
India’s Aug 5 move illegal, inhumane: OPC VC1 minute ago
-
Senate committee for urgent measures to initiate Karachi Circular Railway1 minute ago
-
Anti-dengue drive underway in Gujrat6 minutes ago
-
IHC dismisses plea against auction of Bahria Town's properties6 minutes ago
-
The Punjab Food Authority(PFA) conducts crackdown in Chiniot6 minutes ago
-
Kashmir solidarity rally held in Quetta on Youm-e-Istehsal6 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Exploitation Day observed in Southern KP with walks, ceremonies9 minutes ago
-
RPO visits Sargodha Safe City Project9 minutes ago
-
Photo exhibition, protest rally organized in solidarity with Kashmir9 minutes ago