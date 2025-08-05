India’s Aug 5 move illegal, inhumane: OPC VC

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Vice Chairperson Barrister Amjad Malik has strongly condemned India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), calling it a gross violation of international law, human rights, and United Nations resolutions.

In his message on Youm-e-Istehsal (Kashmir Exploitation Day), Barrister Amjad Malik termed India’s move a “dark chapter in history,” stating that by revoking Article 370, India not only violated its own constitution but also intensified its illegal occupation by stripping the Kashmiri people of their identity, autonomy, and fundamental rights. “Occupied Kashmir has been turned into the world’s largest open-air prison,” he said. Millions of Kashmiris were locked in their homes, communication channels were cut off, internet services were suspended, and Indian forces unleashed brutal repression, targeting women, children, the elderly, and youth alike.

Barrister Amjad Malik questioned the moral apathy of the global community in the face of India’s actions. “Why is the world silent? Where are the champions of human rights? Are Kashmiris not human? If such atrocities had occurred elsewhere, would the UN and world powers still remain passive observers?”

He said that the dispute over Kashmir is internationally recognised, and its resolution lies in granting Kashmiris the right to self-determination through a free and fair plebiscite under UN supervision.

“No amount of Indian propaganda or military repression can change the status of Kashmir,” he stressed.

Highlighting the role of Pakistan’s leadership, Barrister Malik lauded Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Foreign Minister, and the Minister for Information for effectively advocating the Kashmir cause on global platforms and exposing India’s human rights violations. He said that overseas Pakistanis stand in unwavering solidarity with the Kashmiri people and will continue to raise their voice around the world in support of their freedom struggle.

“The day is not far when Kashmir will be free,” he said. “India’s oppression is temporary, but the courage of the Kashmiri people is eternal. Their sacrifices will not be in vain,” he added.