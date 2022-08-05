PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Depriving the oppressed Kashmiris of all kinds of liberties and human rights since 1947, the fascists Modi government's illegal and unconstitutional acts of August 5, 2019 of revoking special status of the Indian Illegally Occupaid Kashmir (IIOJ&K) has exposed his deep-rooted conspiracy to rob Kashmiris of their history, language and ethno-cultural identity.

Breaking all records of human rights violations and war crimes in IIOJ&K, the India's apartheid regime deprived the oppressed people of all liberties and services after stripping IIOJ&K of its special status by abrogating article 370 and 35 A on August 5, 2019 thereby holding hostage millions of oppressed Kashmiris at gun point.

Mushtaq Ahmed Shah, Vice Chairman, Jummu and Kashmir Peoples League told APP that August 5, 20019 was a blackest day in the history of Kashmir as on this day the 'butcher of Indian Gujrat' under a nefarious plan had tried to take away from Kashmiris their identity, history, language and culture.

He said all the ethno-religious communities living in occupied Kashmir including Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists and others had now realized how India was snatching away from Kashmiris their lands and reducing them to second class citizens.

The Indian occupation forces resorted to extra judicial killing of hundreds of innocent Kashmiris in fake encounters, putting the Kashmiri leadership behind bars, imposing clampdown on media and used rape of women and molestation of children as weapon of war, he maintained.

Mushtaq said Indian forces even didn't allow mass ritual and funeral of great Kashmiri leader, Syed Ali Gillani and forcefully snatched his body from the bereaved family and buried him at night.

Similarly, great hurriat leader, Muhammad Yasin Malik was jailed for life in a fake case to silence his strong voice for Kashmirs freedom.

He said India has failed to suppress the indigenous freedom movement in IIOJK despite the brutal killing of freedom fighter Burhan Wani and others Kashmiris leadership and youth in a fake encounter.

He claimed the Indian Govt had provided about six million illegal domicile certificates of IIOJK to Hindus in a bid to bring about demographic change there.

Besides illegal occupation of Kashmiris lands and demographic changes, he said India was going to commit the biggest robbery of the century in held Kashmir by displacing Kashmiris from their own homes and throwing them to the streets.

He said the gruesome violation of human rights including forced disappearance of over 8,000 innocent Kashmiris, 8,652 unmarked mass graves, imposition of longest curfew on some 10 million unarmed Kashmiris, extra judicial killings, rape and molestation of women and children have exposed India's ugly secular face.

He said over 162,000 Kashmiris were subjected to inhuman torture by the Indian forces since 1989. Referring to the September 2021's Pakistani dossier having strong evidences of India's involvement in war crimes, human rights abuses, genocide and torture of innocent Kashmiris in IIOJK said about 8,652 unmarked graves had been identified in 89 villages of six districts in the held valley while bodies of 37 Kashmiris burnt alive by Indian forces were beyond recognition.

Since 1989, he said over 96,000 cases of extra judicial killings, around 162,000 cases of arbitrary arrests and torture, over 25,000 pellet guns injuries, 11,250 women raped, 23,000 women widowed and over 108,000 children were orphaned by the Indian army.

Mushtaq Ahmed said an excessive use of snipers and cluster ammunitions by India to target innocent Kashmiris along the Line of Control (LoC), use of children and women as human shields by Indian army during encounters and making them sleep at military camps forcing them to dig out minefields and tying youth on military jeeps had testified Modi government's direct involvement in war crimes and genocide of Kashmiris.

Manzoorul Haq, former Ambassador told APP that the illegal occupation of Kashmir valley by India contravened multiple articles of the 30 fundamental human rights of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) drafted by representatives from all the regions of the world including India on December 10, 1948 and was subsequently adopted by the United Nations General Assembly ( UNGA).

"Yes, this declaration was applied to all the signatory members of the UN including India and restrained them from abuse, exploitation, maltreatment and all kinds of violence besides violation of any fundamental rights protected in UDHR," he said.

He said the extensive abuse of UDHR in IIOJK has drawn attention of the international community and UN to probe into the grave violations of human rights reported by Pakistan and International bodies in the IIOJK.

"The forced occupation and abolishing special status of IIOJK was a complete violation of international human rights and humanitarians laws including 4th Geneva Convention and UN Security Resolutions," Manzoor who served Pakistan ambassador at Saudia Arabia and Egypt said He said India went against several passed UN Security Council's resolutions by revoking the IIOJK's special status and urged international community including world powers to press Modi Govt to immediately go back to pre August 5, 2019 status of IIOJK and give right of self determination to the oppressed Kashmiris.

Muhammad Hussain Khateeb, member All Parties Hurriyat Conference (Gillani Group) said that people of the held Kashmir were deprived of all liberties including communication, free media and internet where the journalists of independent media were being harassed, killed and jailed after exposing Indian forces' war crimes and human rights abuses.

He said the burning of mosques, houses and shops belonging to Muslims at BJP-led Tripura state by Hindutvta groups of RSS, VHP and Bajrang Dal last year had exposed Modi's tyranny against minorities.

He said mosques in Krishnagar, Dharmangar, Panisagar, Chandrapure were vandalized by the saffron-wearing youth in the planned attacks on the Muslims population.

Ejaz Khan, former Chairman International Relations Department , University of Peshawar said that the UN had failed to implement its resolutions on Kashmir.

He said international community should look beyond trade and business interests and step forward with collective action to stop genocide of oppressed Kashmiris besides pressurize Modi government to reverse all its illegal actions of August 5, 2019 and give right of self determination to them like that of East Taimur as per the UN Security Council's Resolutions imperative for lasting peace and stability in South Asia.

The experts deplored UNSC members' apathy towards addressal of Kashmir dispute, which was a flashpoint between two nuclear armed neighboring countries.

They said the road to peace in South Asia was passing through Kashmir and another war on this lingering issue would prove disastrous for the entire region and its negative repercussions would go beyond borders.