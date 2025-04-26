India’s Baseless Allegations A Repeat Of Old Pattern: Barrister Aqeel
Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2025 | 10:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik on Saturday said that India’s baseless accusations against Pakistan are not new, and similar unsupported and unsubstantial claims have been made in the past.
Speaking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan has offered joint and transparent investigations, reiterating that Pakistan's stance is absolutely clear—there is no involvement from its side.
He pointed out that within just ten minutes of the incident, India not only registered an FIR but also launched a baseless blame campaign against Pakistan, which, he said, appeared scripted and similar to previous staged dramas.
Responding to a question about the possibility of convening a joint session of Parliament, Barrister Aqeel Malik said that a joint sitting of both Houses could be called soon. He emphasized that national security is a critical issue where no negligence or leniency would be shown.
"This is the time to send a strong message that Pakistan’s Parliament, institutions, armed forces, and the people are united as one for the defense of the homeland," he asserted.
