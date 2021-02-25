UrduPoint.com
India's Biased Judiciary Making Cruel Decisions Against Kashmiri Women: Ghazali

India's biased judiciary making cruel decisions against Kashmiri women: Ghazali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Pasban-e-Hurriyat Chairman Uzair Ahmad Ghazali Thursday called upon the international human rights organizations to intervene as India's biased judiciary was making cruel decisions against the Kashmiri women.

Amnesty International, Asia Watch and others human rights watch dogs should wake up and play its due role to save the lives and future of Kashmiri women imprisoned in Indian jails, he said in a statement issued here.

The Kashmiri women resisting for freedom were being illegally imprisoned in jails by the Indian court on fake, fabricated and false cases, he added.

Expressing grave concerns over the indictment of Syeda Asiya Andrabi, Fehmida Sufi and Nahida Nasreen by the Indian Judiciary, he said all the three womem were indicted on baseless charges.

He maintained that such indictment on the basis of allegations was a question mark on the role of judiciary in India.

  Ghazali said these decisions were taken at the behest of the Indian government, "Indian judges are now indiscriminately indicting Kashmiri women on false charges."  He said women of Kashmir like other citizens were demanding freedom, justice and their basic human rights.

Many other Kashmiri women prisoners were suffering imprisonment in notorious Indian Tihar Jail, he added.

He lamented that Indian army was killing unarmed civilians in the UN recognized disputed territory.

"The most serious crimes against humanity are being committed by 900,000 Indian terrorist forces in the occupied state" Ghazali added.

He regretted that the international community was watching India's terrorism as silent spectator. "However, India can never succeed in crushing the rightful liberation movement by military and judicial terrorism" he said.

