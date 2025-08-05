India’s constitutional betrayal on August 5 sparks unstoppable freedom movement at IIOJK

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) In world over including Pakistan and Azad Kashmir, August 5 is observed as Kashmir Exploitation Day by the people of Kashmir as six years ago on this black day, the fascist Modi regime without any legal justification had illegally abrogated the Articles 370 and 35A in 2019 by abolishing the special status of IIOJK and deprived them of all rights.

Besides on both sides of Line of Control (LoC) and Pakistan, the Kashmiris living in Khyber Pakthunkhwa staged protest rallies and demonstrations to condemn an illegal abrogation of the said articles by the India's Hindutva regime on August 5, 2019.

“The unending repression, human rights’ abuses and organized Indian Forces state terrorism that started from an illegal invasion at Srinagar on October 27, 1947 were further intensified after fascist Modi government unlawfully revoked the special status of IIOJK on August 5, 2019 and converted the held valley as the world largest prison of the modern era.

“October 27, 1947 and August 5, 2019 are the blackest days in the history of Kashmir as on these days, India made deep-rooted conspiracy to rob Kashmiris of their history, language, freedom and ethno-cultural identity,” said Professor Dr, AH Hilali, former Chairman, Political Science Department, University of Peshawar, while talking to APP.

He said India’s apartheid regime that called its self so called secular state had broken all records of oppression, human rights (HR) abuses and systematic state terrorism after abolishing the special status of IIOJK on August 5, 2019.

Rejecting all international laws, Geneva Convention and UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir, the India's Hindutva regime broke all records of extra judicial killings and systematic state terrorism at IIOJK thereby holding hostage millions of oppressed Kashmiris at gun point in the held valley where life became a nightmare for Kashmiris, especially for innocent children and women.

He said state sponsored terrorism and human rights abuses at IIOJK were one of the root causes of an indigenous freedom movement in the held valley and put peace of subcontinent at stage. He said Kashmir issue was internationalized after Pakistan had given befitting reply to the naked Indian aggression in May this year.

He said India can’t change IIOJK autonomous status unilaterally in the wake of UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, adding India’s illegal acts of August 5, 2019 were neither endorsed by the UNSC nor by any foreign country, and the Hinduvata regime was now repenting after internationalizing the Kashmir dispute.

Prof Dr Ejaz Khan, former Chairman, International Relations Department at University of Peshawar said the strategic stability has been threatened by India as it continued to receive abundant supply of conventional and non conventional weapons. He said the unprecedented increase in India’s military budget and expenditures in recent years characterized the global security landscape especially of the South Asia as grim.

Dr Ejaz said Modi Govt’s nefarious designs against neighbours were exposed before world after attacking Pakistan in May this year, martyring women and civilians. He said Pakistan showed very mature response to the Indian aggression and has proved its superiority in war battle after shooting down Indian war planes.

Mushtaq Ahmed Shah, Vice Chairman, Jummu and Kashmir Peoples League told APP that after August 5 illegal actions, Indian occupation forces killed many innocent Kashmiris in fake encounters, put Kashmiri leadership behind bars, imposed clampdown on media and used human rights abuses as weapon of war.

He said that even the mass rituals and funeral of great Kashmiri leader, Syed Ali Gillani was not allowed and his body was forcefully snatched from the bereaved family and buried at night.

Similarly, great hurriat leader, Muhammad Yasin Malik was jailed for life in a fake case in a bid to silence his strong voice for Kashmir’s freedom and terrorize other Kashmir leadership.

Despite the brutal killing of freedom fighter Burhan Wani and other Kashmiris leadership in a fake encounter, India failed to suppress the indigenous freedom movement in IIOJK. The Kashmir leader claimed that over six million illegal domicile certificates of IIOJK were provided to Hindus in a bid to bring about demographic change there.

The gruesome violation of human rights including forced disappearance of over 8,000 innocent Kashmiris, 8,652 unmarked mass graves, imposition of longest curfew on some 10 million unarmed Kashmiris, extra judicial killings and human rights abuses especially against women and children have exposed India’s ugly secular face, he claimed.

Referring to the September 2021’s Pakistani dossier, he said about 8,652 unmarked graves were identified in 89 villages of six districts in the held valley while bodies of 37 Kashmiris burnt alive by Indian forces were beyond recognition.

He said that since 1989, over 96,000 cases of extra judicial killings, around 162,000 cases of arbitrary arrests and torture, over 25,000 pellet guns injuries, 11,250 women raped, 23,000 women widowed and over 108,000 children orphaned by Indian army.

The excessive use of snipers and cluster ammunitions by India to target innocent Kashmiris along the Line of Control (LoC), use of children and women as human shields by Indian army during encounters and making them sleep at military camps forcing them to dig out minefields and tying youth on military jeeps had testified Modi government’s direct involvement in war crimes and genocide of Kashmiris.

Hussain Khateeb, member All Parties Hurriyat Conference (Gillani Group) said the burning of mosques, houses and shops belonging to Muslims at BJP-led Tripura state by Hindutvta groups of RSS, VHP and Bajrang Dal exposed Modi’s tyranny against minorities.

The mosques in Krishnagar, Dharmangar, Panisagar, Chandrapure were vandalized by the saffron-wearing youth in planned attacks on the Muslims population.

Former Ambassador Manzoorul Haq said that the illegal occupation of Kashmir by India contravened multiple articles of the 30 fundamental human rights of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) drafted by representatives from all the regions of the world including India on December 10, 1948 and subsequently was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

"This declaration was applied on all the signatory members of the UN including India and restrained them from all kinds of abuses, exploitation, maltreatment and violence against its citizens. It also prevent violations of fundamental human rights protected in UDHR' he said.

India’s October 27, 1947 and August 5, 2019 illegal acts was a complete violation of international human rights laws including 4th Geneva Convention and UN Security Resolutions, he said. Ambassador Manzoor urged international community to look beyond trade and business interests and step forward with collective action to stop genocide of oppressed Kashmiris besides pressurize Modi government to reverse all its illegal actions of August 5, 2019 and give right of self-determination to them imperative for lasting peace and stability in South Asia.

The experts said that three wars were already fought between two nuclear armed neighbours and another full scale war could bring disasters for South Asia with its negative repercussions beyond borders.