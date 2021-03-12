New-Delhi/APP, :NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) -- India's COVID-19 tally rose to 11,308,846 on Friday as 23,285 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, said the latest data from the Federal health ministry.

The death toll mounted to 158,306 as 117 COVID-19 patients died since Thursday morning.

The number of daily cases has been on the rise over the past few days, as another wave of COVID-19 looms large in India. Till a few weeks ago, the number of daily cases had come down to below-10,000.

There are 197,237 active cases in the country, while 10,953,303 people have been discharged from hospitals after medical treatment.

There was an increase of 8,011 active cases during the previous 24 hours, as the southwestern state of Maharashtra witnessed an increase of 7,067 cases while the northern state of Punjab saw an increase of 667 cases.

India began the nationwide vaccination drive against COVID-19 on Jan. 16. So far over 26 million people have been vaccinated across the country.

Meanwhile, 224,998,638 have been conducted till Thursday, out of which 740,345 tests were conducted on Thursday alone, said the latest data issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Friday.

In national capital Delhi, 409 new cases, highest in over two months, and three more deaths were registered.

Delhi's health department has so far registered 10,934 deaths in the capital city due to COVID-19. Enditem