UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's Covid Deaths Could Be Up To 4.9 Millions

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 03:00 PM

India's Covid deaths could be up to 4.9 millions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :India's excess deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic could be as high as 49 lakh (4.9 million), according to a new study that provides further evidence that millions more may have died from coronavirus than the official tally.

The report by the Washington-based Center for Global Development, co-authored by India's former chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian, included deaths from all causes since the pandemic's start through June 2021, KMS reported.

India has officially reported more than 4,14,000 deaths due to COVID-19, the third highest tally in the world after the United States and Brazil, but the study adds to growing calls from experts for a rigorous nationwide fatality audit.

A devastating rise in infections in April and May, driven largely by the more infectious and dangerous Delta variant, overwhelmed India's healthcare system and killed at least 1,70,000 people in May alone, according to official data.

"What is tragically clear is that too many people, in the millions rather than hundreds of thousands, may have died," the report said, estimating the excess death toll during the pandemic at between 34 lakh and 49 lakh.

The report did not ascribe all the excess deaths to the pandemic, South Asian Wire reported.

"We focus on all-cause mortality, and estimate excess mortality relative to a pre-pandemic baseline, adjusting for seasonality," it said.

Some experts have said excess deaths are the best way to measure the real toll from COVID-19.

The New York Times said the most conservative estimate of deaths in India was 6,00,000 and the worst case scenario several times that number. The government has dismissed those figures.

Health experts have said the undercounting is largely because of scarce resources in India's vast hinterland where two-thirds of the population lives, and because many have died at home without being tested.

The country has reported a decline in daily infections from a peak in May, logging its lowest daily count in four months on Tuesday at 30,093 fresh cases.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has also been criticised for a messy vaccination campaign that many say contributed to the worsening of the second wave of infections.

India has so far only vaccinated just over 8% of eligible adults with the mandatory two doses.

Related Topics

India World Narendra Modi Died New York Brazil United States April May June All From Government Best Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Floods in central China claim 12 victims, 200,00 e ..

21 minutes ago

India reports 42,015 new COVID-19 cases, 3,998 dea ..

2 hours ago

UAE sends 300,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Comoro ..

2 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 21 July 2021

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Chinese Hackers Breached 13 US Gas Pipeline Firms ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.