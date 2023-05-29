ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :The speakers in a seminar on Monday unanimously expressed their concern over New Delhi's decision to host the G-20 conference in the disputed region, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), and highlighted it as a flagrant violation of international laws and blatant disregard of the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination.

The seminar titled 'G-20 Conference & Disputed Status of Jammu and Kashmir' was held at the Institute of Kashmir Studies, the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK), and proved to be an insightful platform for discussion and analysis, a news release said.

The event garnered the attention as esteemed individuals such as Acting Vice-Chancellor of UAJK, Prof. Dr. Syed Nadeem Haider Bukhari, Chairman of the Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) Islamabad, Altaf Hussain Wani, Director of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Commission, Dr. Raja Sajjad Latif, and Coordinator of the Institute of Kashmir Studies, Dr. Summaira Shafique, took the stage to share their expertise and perspectives.

The speakers unanimously expressed their concern over India's decision to host the G-20 conference in this contentious region. They highlighted the flagrant violation of international laws and the blatant disregard for the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination that such a decision represents. It served as a reminder of the obstinacy displayed by India and its persistent denial of the Kashmiri people's legitimate aspirations.

The speakers further shed light on the lack of international involvement in the Kashmir dispute and the prevalent double standards exhibited by global institutions. This inconsistency and selective approach cast doubts on the prospects for peace not only in the region but also on a global scale.

The plight of the Kashmiri people and their yearning for self-determination were underscored, emphasizing the urgent need for the international community's attention and action.

Amidst these discussions, the speakers urged the Pakistani government to adopt an assertive and effective foreign policy stance regarding the Kashmir dispute. They emphasized the dire consequences of India's unwavering stubbornness, state oppression, and acts of terrorism that had plagued the Kashmiri people for the past 75 years.

The participants called for solidarity and collective efforts to address the challenges faced by Kashmir, as well as to ensure justice, peace, and the realization of the Kashmiri people's long-awaited aspirations.

The seminar concluded with a renewed sense of determination to advocate for the rights of the Kashmiri people and to create awareness at both national and international levels. The gathering served as a powerful platform for raising voices and demanding justice, with the hope that through dialogue, engagement, and diplomatic efforts, a resolution can be found for the long-standing Kashmir dispute.