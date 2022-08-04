Prime Minister's Advisor on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira said the India's delimitation Commission was meant to disempower and disenfranchise Kashmiris

He, in a message on the Exploitation Day, said three years ago on August 5, 2019, India undertook illegal and unilateral action to implement its sinister strategy aimed at changing the demographic composition of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He, in a message on the Exploitation Day, said three years ago on August 5, 2019, India undertook illegal and unilateral action to implement its sinister strategy aimed at changing the demographic composition of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Advisor Kaira said to this end, millions of domicile certificates had been issued to non-Kashmiris. All these measures were in blatant violation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions and international law including the 4th Geneva Convention, he added.

He said India remained undeterred in its illegal measures in the IIOJK as the human rights situation in the IIOJK remained untenable after India's illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019.

He said more than 650 Kashmiris had been embraced martyrdom since then, among which more than 130 were extra-judicially killed this year alone at the hands of the Indian occupation forces.

Martyring Kashmiri youth in fake encounters and cordon-and-search operations by the Indian occupation forces had become a matter of routine in the IIOJK, he said adding arbitrary detentions of Kashmiri youth also continued unabated and almost the entire Kashmiri political leadership remained illegally incarcerated.

Advisor Kaira said the pattern of ongoing atrocities in the IIOJK reflected the anti-peace and anti-Muslim 'Hindutva' agenda of RSS-BJP dispensation.

Through its belligerent and strong-arm tactics, India had destabilized the entire region, he said adding durable peace, security and development in the region hinged on peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

He said Pakistan would remain firm in its support to the Kashmiri brothers and sisters. It was time for the international community to hold India accountable for heinous crimes in the IIOJK and work towards a just and peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, he added.

He said the world must demand from India to halt its gross and widespread human rights violations in the IIOJK, reverse the illegal and unilateral measures of August 5, 2019 and allow the Kashmiris to exercise their right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and as per wishes of the Kashmiri people.