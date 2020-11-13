(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan on Friday rejecting the gratuitous remarks by the Spokesperson of Indian Ministry of External Affairs regarding state of minorities in Pakistan, said such "desperate attempts will not succeed in diverting attention from India's domestic and foreign policy failures"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Friday rejecting the gratuitous remarks by the Spokesperson of Indian Ministry of External Affairs regarding state of minorities in Pakistan, said such "desperate attempts will not succeed in diverting attention from India's domestic and foreign policy failures".

The Foreign Office termed the remarks as "baseless oft-repeated allegations regarding terrorism" said, "regurgitation of fabricated accusations by India does not turn a falsehood into truth".

The FO said as a perpetrator of unabated state-terrorism in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) and systemic state-sponsored discrimination against its own minorities, India was in no position to pontificate on the issue of terrorism or minority rights elsewhere.

"If anything, these will further undermine India's credibility as a responsible country," it said.

The Foreign Office said India must eschew the use of state-terrorism as an instrument of state policy and end its egregious violations of human rights of the Kashmiri people in IIOJK.

It called upon India to resolve the Jammu & Kashmir dispute according to UN Security Council resolutions, and take concrete steps to safeguard the minorities including their right to life and protection of their places of worship.