India's Dirty Face Should Be Exposed On Human Rights Violations In IIOJ&K: Kaira

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 20, 2022 | 02:50 PM

India's dirty face should be exposed on human rights violations in IIOJ&K: Kaira

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Secretary on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan has directed to all stakeholders to highlight and expose the dirty face of Modi-led regime as violating all human rights limitation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir.

He was chairing a review meeting regarding preparations for upcoming 'Exploitation Day' on August 5, against Indian illegal and unilateral actions.

The entire nation will celebrate 'Exploitation Day' in full force against India's illegal actions in Occupied Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

The meeting was attended by the representatives of Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, the four provinces and the senior officers of other relevant institutions.

In the meeting, a detailed review of the preparations for celebrating Exploitation Day on August 05 was reviewed in detail.

In the meeting, the Secretary for Kashmir Affairs said that on August 5, 2019, India took unilateral and illegal measures and tried to strengthen its illegal occupation by ending the special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, against which the whole of Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir protested.

He said that three years of these Indian illegal actions in Occupied Kashmir will be completed on August 5 and India was trying to change the demography of Occupied Kashmir under the guise of these illegal actions.

He said that Indian illegal actions in Occupied Kashmir in order to expose the actions and violations of human rights to the world, it is incumbent upon us all to hold a special national protest on August 5.

Let us on August 5 exclusively expose the dimensions of the country and India's brutality and illegal actions abroad.

In the meeting, the representatives of the four provinces, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, besides the officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Information and other relevant institutions, informed the participants of the measures taken to celebrate this day in a grand manner.

Secretary Kashmir Affairs issued instructions to make the planned measures more effective regarding 'Exploitation Day' and said that no effort should be spared to expose Indian human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir and Indian illegal actions on this day.

He issued instructions that the report of the planned measures regarding 'Exploitation Day' should be presented in the next meeting and in this regard all the provinces and institutions should take full measures to fulfill it as a national duty.

