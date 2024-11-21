India’s dreaded NIA conducts raids across several districts in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) along with Indian paramilitary and police personnel launched search operations and house raids across various districts of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the dreaded NIA conducted operations in the districts of Kupwara, Reasi, Doda, Udhampur, Ramban, and Kishtwar.

Among those arrested during the operations was Muneer Ahmad Banday, a prominent Kashmiri businessman, who was detained in the Handwara area of Kupwara district. Banday’s arrest was made in connection with an old, fabricated case in which he has been falsely accused of being an over-ground worker by Indian agencies.

The house raids and searches were going on in different villages and towns of the districts till last reports came in.