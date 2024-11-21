Open Menu

India’s Dreaded NIA Conducts Raids Across Several Districts In IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2024 | 11:10 AM

India’s dreaded NIA conducts raids across several districts in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) along with Indian paramilitary and police personnel launched search operations and house raids across various districts of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the dreaded NIA conducted operations in the districts of Kupwara, Reasi, Doda, Udhampur, Ramban, and Kishtwar.

Among those arrested during the operations was Muneer Ahmad Banday, a prominent Kashmiri businessman, who was detained in the Handwara area of Kupwara district. Banday’s arrest was made in connection with an old, fabricated case in which he has been falsely accused of being an over-ground worker by Indian agencies.

The house raids and searches were going on in different villages and towns of the districts till last reports came in.

Related Topics

India Police Jammu Media

Recent Stories

Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Ch ..

Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

7 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

2 hours ago
 LHC expresses satisfaction on Punjab govt's smog c ..

LHC expresses satisfaction on Punjab govt's smog control efforts

12 hours ago
 Germany power past Canada to reach Davis Cup semis

Germany power past Canada to reach Davis Cup semis

12 hours ago
 Under-fire Spain minister defends agencies' role i ..

Under-fire Spain minister defends agencies' role in floods

12 hours ago
Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings

Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings

12 hours ago
 Grand Finale of All Sindh Youth Spelling Bee Compe ..

Grand Finale of All Sindh Youth Spelling Bee Competition 2024 held at Hayat Sch ..

12 hours ago
 Australia's Kerevi banned for Morgan tackle

Australia's Kerevi banned for Morgan tackle

12 hours ago
 'Rust' premieres three years after on-set shooting ..

'Rust' premieres three years after on-set shooting death

12 hours ago
 Belarusian twins missing on Turkish mountain found ..

Belarusian twins missing on Turkish mountain found alive

12 hours ago
 Ford to cut 4,000 jobs in Europe

Ford to cut 4,000 jobs in Europe

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan