ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :India's dreaded National Investigation Agency (NIA), today, raided several houses in different areas of the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The dreaded NIA, accompanied by the Indian paramilitary and police personnel, raided the houses in different areas of Kulgam, Shopian, Kupwara and Jammu districts, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The raids were going on till the last reports came in.