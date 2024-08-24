India's Elections In Kashmir 'Fraudulent' Attempt To Undermine Self-determination
: Hameed Lone
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2024 | 11:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Prominent Kashmiri leader Abdul Hameed Lone Saturday called out India's upcoming elections in the disputed territory of Kashmir as an 'electoral drama' aimed at legitimizing its occupation and undermining the Kashmiri people's struggle for self-determination.
In an exclusive interview with ptv news channel on Saturday, Lone vehemently denounced the electoral process as a smokescreen designed to snatch away the rights of Kashmiris and perpetuate India's hold on the region.
With the elections just around the corner, Lone' s strong words have sparked a renewed debate on the legitimacy of India's actions in Kashmir and the future of the region's troubled political landscape.
"The Kashmiri leader's statement has also raised concerns about the potential for unrest and violence during the polls," he said.
Abdul Hameed Lone also expressed his deep concern over the recent changes to Kashmir's domicile laws, which he sees as a deliberate attempt to alter the demographic makeup of the region.
"By granting domicile certificates to non-Kashmiris, India is trying to reduce the Kashmiri people to a minority in their own land," Lone alleged.
"This is a clear violation of the Kashmiris' right to self-determination and a brazen attempt to erase their unique identity," he said.
Moreover, Lone criticized the undemocratic tactics being employed by India in the lead-up to the elections.
He accused India of using its security forces to intimidate and silence Kashmiri leaders and activists who dare to speak out against the occupation.
"The elections are being conducted in an atmosphere of fear and coercion, where Kashmiris are being forced to participate in a process that is fundamentally undemocratic," Lone claimed.
Lone' s statements had resonated with many Kashmiris who feel that their rights and aspirations were being trampled upon by India's actions.
"The changes to the domicile laws and the undemocratic tactics being employed in the elections have only added to the sense of alienation and frustration among Kashmiris," he added.
