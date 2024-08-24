Open Menu

India's Elections In Kashmir 'Fraudulent' Attempt To Undermine Self-determination

: Hameed Lone

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2024 | 11:40 AM

India's elections in Kashmir 'Fraudulent' attempt to undermine self-determination : Hameed Lone

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Prominent Kashmiri leader Abdul Hameed Lone Saturday called out India's upcoming elections in the disputed territory of Kashmir as an 'electoral drama' aimed at legitimizing its occupation and undermining the Kashmiri people's struggle for self-determination.

In an exclusive interview with ptv news channel on Saturday, Lone vehemently denounced the electoral process as a smokescreen designed to snatch away the rights of Kashmiris and perpetuate India's hold on the region.

With the elections just around the corner, Lone' s strong words have sparked a renewed debate on the legitimacy of India's actions in Kashmir and the future of the region's troubled political landscape.

"The Kashmiri leader's statement has also raised concerns about the potential for unrest and violence during the polls," he said.

Abdul Hameed Lone also expressed his deep concern over the recent changes to Kashmir's domicile laws, which he sees as a deliberate attempt to alter the demographic makeup of the region.

"By granting domicile certificates to non-Kashmiris, India is trying to reduce the Kashmiri people to a minority in their own land," Lone alleged.

"This is a clear violation of the Kashmiris' right to self-determination and a brazen attempt to erase their unique identity," he said.

Moreover, Lone criticized the undemocratic tactics being employed by India in the lead-up to the elections.

He accused India of using its security forces to intimidate and silence Kashmiri leaders and activists who dare to speak out against the occupation.

"The elections are being conducted in an atmosphere of fear and coercion, where Kashmiris are being forced to participate in a process that is fundamentally undemocratic," Lone claimed.

Lone' s statements had resonated with many Kashmiris who feel that their rights and aspirations were being trampled upon by India's actions.

"The changes to the domicile laws and the undemocratic tactics being employed in the elections have only added to the sense of alienation and frustration among Kashmiris," he added.

Related Topics

India Minority PTV

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

16 hours ago
 Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on retur ..

Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland

1 day ago
 Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam ..

Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

1 day ago
 GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T- ..

GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts

1 day ago
 Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan

1 day ago
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

1 day ago
 IHC expresses serious concerns over state institut ..

IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..

1 day ago
 Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape ..

Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

1 day ago
 Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via speci ..

Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight

1 day ago
 Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan