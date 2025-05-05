India’s fabricated claims of terror camps in AJK collapse under scrutiny:Tarar

PIR CHINASI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) In a strong rebuttal to India’s baseless allegations, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar exposed the hollowness of New Delhi’s claims about so-called terrorist camps in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Speaking from the very locations India accused of harboring militants, Tarar dismissed the assertions as a desperate attempt to deflect from internal failures, asserting that international media and observers have outright rejected the propaganda.

As evidence and facts on the ground dismantle India’s narrative, Islamabad reiterates its stance: false flag operations and fabricated maps cannot whitewash the truth or cover up India’s own actions in the region.

"There were so many contradictions and anomalies in their claims. They were unable to prove themselves. We are here proactively on one of the spots where India alleged there were terrorist camps ", he told international and local media representatives at Bela Noor Shah, near Pir Chinasi in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He said India had always tried to defame Pakistan through false propaganda but every Indian attempt to defame Pakistan has failed. He said that media team could itself see that there were no terrorist camps at the beautiful Kashmiri location.

He told the international and local media representatives that India's blaming Pakistan for internal issues was nothing new.

Tarar remarked that in 2019 after Pulwama attack, India tried to blame Pakistan and Indian airforce dropped payload in Balakot area damaging some trees.

He said this time India has issued a map alleging that at Bela Noor Shah, near Pir Chinasi terrorists were being given training. He informed the media representatives that this place was 26 kilometres away from LoC and tourists were coming here regularly. Moreover a government school and a private school were also also located at Bela Noor Shah which were manifestation that Indian allegations of terrorist camps were baseless.

Rejecting Indian allegations of alleged terrorist camps in Azad Kashmir, he reminded that Pakistan was a frontline state against terrorism.

He said no country has sacrificed 90,000 lives in the war on terrorism till date.

He said Pakistan had irrefutable proofs of Indian involvement in terrorist activities in Pakistan. He said Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav was involved in terrorist activities who was under Pakistan custody.

Tarar said that terrorists attack on Jafar Express was one of the most serious incidents in the world.

He said instead of criticising, Indian media was celebrating the Jafar Express incident.

Indian media obtained footage of the Jafar Express incident from terrorists and broadcast it even before Pakistan's news channels.

He asked the media persons they were free to talk to local people, visit nearby buildings and schools and talk to students about Indian allegations.

The minister said that international media had rejected Indian allegations of Pakistan's involvement in Pahalgam attack.

The minister said over 900000 Indian troops were deployed in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Even near the place of Pahalgam incident, an Indian Army base was located. The son of a victim had questioned what Indian army was doing there if they were unable to protect tourists at Pahalgam. He said Pakistan's hands were clean as it had asked for impartialand transparent investigation of the incident.

He said Pir Chanasi was a beautiful area frequented by tourists.

It was also said about Pir Chanasi that there are terrorist camps here but India's false propaganda has been exposed.

He said strangely the FIR of the Pahalgam incident was registered 10 minutes after the incident.

The minister recalled that India was involved in the killing of Sikhs in America and Canada as the then Canadian prime minister openly accused India for terrorist activities in Canada.

He asked what was Kulbhushan Jadhav doing in Pakistan.

Tarar said Pakistan had expressed its concern over the Pahalgam incident.

It was strange that India makes allegations but does not provide evidence, he added.

"Our desire for peace should not be considered weakness.Any aggression by India will be responded to in a forceful manner and misdventure will be given a strong and befitting response they will remember for ages", he said.