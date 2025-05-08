Open Menu

India’s Failed Provocations Give Pakistan Right To Respond: Musadik Malik

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2025 | 11:33 PM

Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Dr. Musadik Malik on Friday said that India’s repeated provocations and false claims have only brought it embarrassment, and Pakistan reserves the legal right to respond at a time and place of its choosing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Dr. Musadik Malik on Friday said that India’s repeated provocations and false claims have only brought it embarrassment, and Pakistan reserves the legal right to respond at a time and place of its choosing.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that Pakistan had earlier shot down Indian fighter jets, disproving the belief that India held a major advantage in conventional warfare.

“The Pakistan Air Force forced their advance jets to scrape the dust,” he remarked.

He added that after suffering military defeats, India violated Pakistani airspace to save face, which further escalated tensions.

Dr. Malik said that India’s recent false flag operation in Pahalgam was an attempt to divert attention from the Indus Waters Treaty and create an excuse to renegotiate it.

He accused India of violating the Geneva Convention by disrupting Pakistan’s water supply.

“Despite all this, Pakistan is showing restraint,” he said. “But a strong response will come and it will come at our chosen time and in our chosen way.”

