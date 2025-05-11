Open Menu

India’s False Claims Exposed: Aqeel Malik

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2025 | 10:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik on Sunday said that Pakistan has effectively exposed India’s baseless allegations aimed at deflecting attention from its internal failures.

“We have shown the international community that India blames Pakistan to hide its own incompetence on Pahalgam incident, he said that while talking to a private news channel.

He emphasized that Pakistan has successfully brought the Kashmir dispute to the forefront of global discourse.

“Kashmir is an internationally recognized unresolved issue, and we have highlighted this reality to the world,” Malik asserted.

He vowed that Pakistan will continue to raise the Kashmir issue, “We will not step back from our commitment to the Kashmiri people,” he said.

Malik added that Pakistan plans to bring more allies and other friendly nations, on board to accelerate efforts toward a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

