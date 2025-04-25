India’s False Flag Tactics Exposed: Junaid Chaudhry
Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2025 | 07:03 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry on Friday stated that India cannot deceive the international community with its repeated false flag operations.
In a statement, he firmly denounced the recent incident in Pahalgam, calling it a calculated conspiracy by India. The minister emphasized that Pakistan's defense is impregnable and warned that the enemy should not remain under any illusion.
He said that India is orchestrating fake narratives to conceal its brutalities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), but its deceit and manipulations now stand fully exposed.
“The false flag operation has laid bare the ugly face of India before the world,” said Junaid Chaudhry, “proving once again that India is a threat to the regional peace.”
He made it clear that the defense of the homeland will be ensured at all costs. The minister further stated that the whole nation stands united and shoulder-to-shoulder with its armed forces.
He reaffirmed that Pakistan's Navy, Army, and Air Force are fully capable of countering any threat. Junaid Chaudhry also urged India to respect bilateral agreements, particularly the Indus Waters Treaty, noting that its suspension is not only unjust but entirely unwarranted.
