India’s false narrative against Pakistan to cover up Operation Sindoor exposed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) India’s false terrorism narrative against Pakistan, aimed at covering up the humiliation of Operation Sindoor, has been exposed.

On the directives of its intelligence agency RAW, Indian media has launched anti-Pakistan propaganda as elections in Bihar draw near.

On August 28, Indian media carried a fabricated story about three Pakistani citizens, claiming that Hasnain Ali, Adil Hussain, and Muhammad Usman had entered the Indian state of Bihar via Nepal’s capital, Kathmandu. The Indian media not only labeled them as terrorists but also issued a “red alert” against them.

Soon after the fake story was aired, statements from all three Pakistanis surfaced. Evidence shows that they were actually traveling via Nepal and Malaysia to Cambodia for employment, according to media reports.

Hasnain Ali, son of Abrar Hussain and a resident of Rawalpindi, traveled to Nepal via Dubai on August 10, 2025. He stayed for 18 days at Yambu Hotel in Kathmandu. However, due to insufficient financial resources, Nepali immigration authorities did not allow him to board a flight to Malaysia, causing an eight-day delay. Eventually, on August 28, 2025, he departed for Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Batik Airways flight OD-183.

“I am a Pakistani citizen and resident of Rawalpindi. I only stopped in Nepal for sightseeing, then I will go to Cambodia for work, and later return to Pakistan,” said Hasnain Ali.

Similarly, Muhammad Usman son of Basharat and a resident of Bahawalpur, traveled to Kathmandu via Dubai on August 8, 2025.

After staying six days at Black Yard Hotel, he left for Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on August 15. On August 17, he arrived in Bangkok, Thailand, and two days later proceeded to Cambodia on August 19. He is currently employed at a call center in Cambodia.

“False and fabricated news has been circulated by Indian media claiming that we are terrorists. I only used Nepal as a transit point to reach Cambodia. I stayed in Nepal for seven days to obtain an NOC. I am currently in Cambodia, not in Bihar, India,” said Muhammad Usman.

Adil Hussain son of Ghulam Mustafa and a resident of Mirpur Khas, traveled to Kathmandu on August 8, 2025, via flight FZ344. After staying six days at Black Yard Hotel, he left for Kuala Lumpur on August 15. He later reached Cambodia, where he is now working at a call center.

“I arrived in Cambodia from Nepal on August 27. I only stayed in Nepal for tourism,” said Adil Hussain.

Evidence and testimonies clearly prove that Indian media is deliberately portraying these individuals as terrorists under a pre-planned agenda.

India has repeatedly leveled baseless accusations against Pakistan through false-flag operations such as the Pahalgam incident.

The Modi government, seeking electoral success in Bihar, once again wants to exploit the anti-Pakistan card. However, such cheap tactics are only bringing further disgrace and embarrassment to Modi and his government.