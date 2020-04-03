UrduPoint.com
India's Fascist Ideology Cleared By Swamy's Revealation Against Muslims In India: Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan

Punjab Minister for Information Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan on Friday said that the India's fascist ideology was cleared in the recent interview of BJP member Subramanian Swamy in which he had revealed Modi government's nefarious plans against Muslims in India

Chohan said that Swamy openly declared 200 million Muslims residing in India a threat to the country, a private news channel reported.

He said that the statement has exposed 'Indian Hitler's' poisonous mindset for the world to see.

Chohan said that he vehemently opposed the statement of Subramanian Swamy.

He also said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had been warning the world of BJP's fascist leanings formonths but no one was taking notice.

