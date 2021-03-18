UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's Hegemonic Agenda Restricting Regional Development Projects

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 05:50 PM

India's hegemonic agenda restricting regional development projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan and Bangladesh have the potential to explore new economic benefits offered by China in their respective engagements if India stops pursuing its hegemonic agenda to disrupt development process in the region.

Bangladesh can greatly benefit by joining China Pakistan Economic Corridor and other regional forums for enhanced market share in Central Asia and China, provided it comes out of the shade of India's hate-incitement policies of the BJP-led government.

The political experts believe that the sorrow state of present affairs has exposed that the most existing misunderstandings stem out of role of India as powerful hegemony of sub-continent.

India figures out as common factor in physical isolation of Pakistan and Bangladesh from 1971 to date.

It was on March 23, 1940 that Pakistan Resolution was adopted after Sher-e-Bangal AK Fazl-e-Haq from Bengal had moved the historic resolution.

Pakistan acknowledges the contributions by the leaders of Bengal as "pioneering and phenomenal" in Pakistan movement.

The All India Muslim League party, which campaigned cause of Pakistan itself, was formed in Dhaka in 1906.

Today, the most contentious issues between Pakistan and Bangladesh have been decided and settled once and for all through tripartite Delhi Pact signed on April 9, 1947 between Bangladesh, India and Pakistan.

The Pact expressed satisfaction on all issues pertaining to Prisoners of War recognition of Bangladesh and official apology etcetera. These matters have not been questioned for decades unless Indian dominated propaganda reignited the spark.

The experts are of the view that the East Wing, now Bangladesh, was separated from Pakistan only because of Indian conspiracies though addressable and genuine fault lines also existed.

Even today BJP-led Hindutva dominated government in India is behaving no differently from Congress' Indra Gandhi-led government of 1971.

By instigating Bangladesh to reengage in blame and allegation game and gestures, the Modi's Hindutva agenda is engaging in grand celebrations of Golden Jubilee of 1971 Fall of Dhaka.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Delhi Resolution Bangladesh China CPEC Dhaka March April Congress Gold Market Muslim All From Government Share Asia

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador to Egypt meets Pope Tawadros

11 minutes ago

Emirati-Polish Parliamentary Friendship Committee ..

11 minutes ago

OIC and Guinea Hold Workshop on Inclusion and Empo ..

20 minutes ago

We will continue to help build the bright future o ..

41 minutes ago

150,097 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

41 minutes ago

DEWA CEO receives French Ambassador to the UAE

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.