India’s hegemonic tactics cannot suppress Kashmiris’ struggle: APHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) on Friday said that India was using hegemonic tactics to silence voices and suppress the Kashmiris’ just struggle for securing their right to self-determination but would not succeed in its nefarious designs.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement in Srinagar said India has turned IIOJK into a military garrison where its forces along with agencies are perpetrating the worst atrocities and human rights violations.

The APHC condemned the harassment and checking in Botengoo, Sopore, to prevent mourners from expressing solidarity with the family of late Prof Abdul Ghani Butt. It also expressed serious concern over the house detention of senior APHC leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Maulana Masroor Abbas Ansari and others.

The statement said the people occupied Jammu and Kashmir have been rendering unparalleled sacrifices for freedom from Indian yoke for the last over seven decades and will continue their struggle till complete success.

APHC has appealed to the international human rights organizations to play a role in the release of political leaders and activists.

APHC said India’s actions in IIOJK amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity, citing repression, demographic changes, and denial of Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

The spokesman also urged the United Nations Secretary General to play his role in the settlement of the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations.