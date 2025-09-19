Open Menu

India’s Hegemonic Tactics Cannot Suppress Kashmiris’ Struggle: APHC

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2025 | 05:00 PM

India’s hegemonic tactics cannot suppress Kashmiris’ struggle: APHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) on Friday said that India was using hegemonic tactics to silence voices and suppress the Kashmiris’ just struggle for securing their right to self-determination but would not succeed in its nefarious designs.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement in Srinagar said India has turned IIOJK into a military garrison where its forces along with agencies are perpetrating the worst atrocities and human rights violations.

The APHC condemned the harassment and checking in Botengoo, Sopore, to prevent mourners from expressing solidarity with the family of late Prof Abdul Ghani Butt. It also expressed serious concern over the house detention of senior APHC leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Maulana Masroor Abbas Ansari and others.

The statement said the people occupied Jammu and Kashmir have been rendering unparalleled sacrifices for freedom from Indian yoke for the last over seven decades and will continue their struggle till complete success.

APHC has appealed to the international human rights organizations to play a role in the release of political leaders and activists.

APHC said India’s actions in IIOJK amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity, citing repression, demographic changes, and denial of Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

The spokesman also urged the United Nations Secretary General to play his role in the settlement of the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

Recent Stories

Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credent ..

Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Consul-General of Jord ..

31 minutes ago
 Flood turns wedding joy into tragedy in Kamalia

Flood turns wedding joy into tragedy in Kamalia

41 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi successfully completes drone parcel deli ..

Abu Dhabi successfully completes drone parcel delivery trial

46 minutes ago
 YouTube shorts gets free AI video generator “Veo ..

YouTube shorts gets free AI video generator “Veo 3”

53 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid delivers message marking 80th ..

Mohammed bin Rashid delivers message marking 80th anniversary of United Nations

1 hour ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits Japan Pavilion at ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits Japan Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka

1 hour ago
Abu Dhabi Team to compete in final round of F2 Wor ..

Abu Dhabi Team to compete in final round of F2 World Championship in Portugal

1 hour ago
 Karachi city FC to debut in SAFF women’s club ch ..

Karachi city FC to debut in SAFF women’s club championship

1 hour ago
 Shaheen Afridi’s power-hitting wins praise from ..

Shaheen Afridi’s power-hitting wins praise from India’s Kuldeep Yadav

1 hour ago
 ‘Young Arab Pioneers’ empowers youth innovator ..

‘Young Arab Pioneers’ empowers youth innovators across Arab world

2 hours ago
 Five new features set to enrich 10th edition of Ex ..

Five new features set to enrich 10th edition of Expand North Star

2 hours ago
 OGDCL starts Gas, condensate production at Soagri ..

OGDCL starts Gas, condensate production at Soagri North-1 well

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan