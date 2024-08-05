India’s illegal actions in IIOJK threat to regional peace: DG ISPR

(@Abdulla99267510)

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 5th, 2024) The armed forces of Pakistan are standing with the just struggle of the valiant people of Kashmir for their right to self-determination.

This resolve was expressed by Director General ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry in Rawalpindi this afternoon, on the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal.

He said inhuman lockdown, illegal Indian actions to change the demographic structure of the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir as well as grave human rights violations are an open transgression of international laws and a threat to the regional peace. He said the resolution of the Kashmir dispute in light of the UN resolutions and as per the aspirations of Kashmiris is inevitable for durable peace and stability in the region.

The ISPR Chief further said that the armed forces of Pakistan present tribute to the supreme sacrifices of martyrs of Kashmir on this day of Youm-e-Istehsal.

He said the government of Pakistan, on a humanitarian basis, reiterates its political and moral support to the just struggle of the people of Kashmir against oppression and illegal occupation.

Giving an overview of socio-economic measures of the armed forces, Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said around 23622 intelligence based operations were conducted during the current year, while 2025 of them were carried out in last 15 days.

He said 24 terrorists were sent to hell during these operations.

He said the security forces, along with other law enforcement agencies, conduct over 100 operations on daily basis.

The Director General ISPR said the security also killed Kharji elements in Mohmand and Dera Ismail Khan districts. He said 139 valiant officers and officials of the security forces embraced martyrdoms during these operations. He said the entire nation is proud of its brave sons and presents tribute to their families.

The DG ISPR said the armed forces are fighting against terrorism and this battle will continue till the elimination of last terrorist from the soil of Pakistan.

Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said, besides counterterrorism measures, the armed forces are playing a leading role in the education, health, agriculture and other sectors by establishing public welfare projects in various parts of the country, especially in merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.