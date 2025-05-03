India's Indus Water Breach Exposed Globally: Defence Minister
Published May 03, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Defence Minister Khawaja Asif slammed India on Saturday for its attempts to breach the Indus Water Agreement, saying its actions have been exposed globally and failed to garner the expected narrative support.
During a private news channel interview, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warned India of severe consequences if it continues to violate the Indus Water Agreement, emphasizing that any further aggression on water resources will be met with resolute action.
He emphasized that Pakistan remains committed to the agreement but will not hesitate to take all necessary measures to protect its rights and interests.
Khawaja Asif stated that if India continues to violate the Indus Water Agreement, Pakistan will take the matter to legal forums to protect its rights.
Asif stated that Narendra Modi's narrative has been thoroughly discredited on the global stage, he added.
He further criticized India for resorting to finger-pointing and propaganda without providing any credible
evidence.
The minister asserted that Pakistan is prepared to face any challenge and will give a fitting response to any provocation.
